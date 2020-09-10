Lillard: Porter Jr.’s criticism of Nuggets coaches ‘wrong’

Michael Porter Jr. was not afraid to speak his mind following the Nuggets’ Game 5 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, saying that for Denver needed to have a chance to win, the coaches needed to “get more players involved.”

“That is up to the playcalling, the coaches and whose hands they want to put the ball in,” Porter explained. “We kept going to [Nikola Jokic] and [Jamal Murray] and they are two amazing players, but I just think to beat them we need to get more players involved. We have to move the ball a little bit better. We can’t be predictable against that team.”

But Porter’s public criticism of his coaches did not sit well with Damian Lillard, who voiced his disagreement with Porter on Twitter. First, Lillard retweeted a video of Porter’s comments with the caption: “smdh.” Then, he wrote, “Yes he is wrong. IF you know you know and ima leave it at that.”