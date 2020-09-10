Lightning’s Alex Killorn to have hearing with Dept. of Player Safety

The Department of Player Safety has some work to do Thursday after Alex Killorn was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct Wednesday night. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward hit Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders from behind after the puck had already been cleared away. Killorn will have a hearing Thursday to determine any supplementary discipline, with a suspension expected. Nelson did return to the game (only to be hit from behind again later).

The Lightning managed to win even with a shortened bench, but it appears as though they’ll have to navigate at least the next game without Killorn from the very start. The 30-year-old forward has been a difference-maker again for the Lightning, scoring four goals and seven points in 15 postseason games. After settling into his role as a depth scorer in the last few years, Killorn exploded in 2019-20 with 26 goals in just 68 games. He meshes that scoring ability with a physical presence and under-your-skin attitude, making him an effective weapon for the Lightning in tight-checking series.

He’ll have to sit and watch for the time being, though the official announcement of how long the suspension will be won’t come until Thursday evening at the earliest.