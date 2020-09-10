‘LHHNY’s Jonathan Fernandez: Tahiry Jose Assaulted 3 Crew Members!!

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Jonathan Fernandez is speaking out against fellow cast member Tahiry Jose — claiming that she assaulted three members of the show’s crew.

“For you to sit here in this interview with [Hollywood Unlocked’s] Jason Lee where you’re unraveling about so many things — you’re a victim to me, you’re a victim to Vado, you’re a victim to Joe Budden, you’re a victim to so many people. And it’s like, at what point, the huge star that you are Tahiry Jose, at what point are you going to take accountability?” he asked.

Last month, Tahiry accused Joe Budden of physically assaulting her. She was also seen being choked out by Vado on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Editon after assaulting him by throwing apples at his face, baseball style.

“She is a person who assault’s people,” Jonathan continued. “My reaction is to diffuse situations with comedy. Her instant reaction is to hit and get aggressive. So, what you guys never saw, was first, that same day, she assaulted not one, not two, but three male crew members from the show with her purse. She assaulted them physically. When I addressed her about it, she says she doesn’t remember.”