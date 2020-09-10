lex Killorn suspended one game for hit on Brock Nelson

The Department of Player Safety has made a ruling, and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be without one of their most experienced playoff performers. Alex Killorn has received a one-game suspension for his hit on New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson Wednesday night. As the accompanying video explains:

“It is important to note that this is not a case where a sudden or unexpected movement by Nelson just prior to contact, turns a legal hit into an illegal one. From the moment that Nelson initially collects the puck and until contact is made, Killorn sees nothing but his numbers. While we accept Tampa Bay’s assertion that Killorn makes some attempt to deliver this check from the side, this is still a forceful hit from behind on a defenseless player who is no longer in possession of the puck.”

Killorn will effectively miss two full games because of the hit since he was given a game misconduct Wednesday night at 5:55 of the first period. Nelson did leave the game for a period of time but returned later.

The league also pointed out that Killorn does not have a significant disciplinary history, having been fined just once in his career. He’ll have to miss Game 3 but can make a return to the Tampa lineup after that.