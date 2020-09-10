Larenz Tate Shows Just How FINE He Is As He Thanks Fans For Recent Birthday Wishes!

Roommates, some men just age as beautifully as a cherished fine wine—and legendary actor Larenz Tate is definitely at the very top of the list. As he recently celebrated his 45th birthday, Larenz Tate took the time out to thank all his fans for their wishes…but all many could focus on was just how FINE he still is!

Larenz Tate has been fine forever and whether it’s due to genetics or a healthy lifestyle, he easily could pass for someone in their 20s—when in fact he just turned 45! Taking to his Instagram, he thanked his millions of fans for showing him tons of love on his special day.

As he started out the video by thanking them for their support throughout his impressive 30-year career, he got even more personal and stated what the sentiments meant to him. “It truly means a lot to me from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate it whether it was a voicemail, text, an email or comments on my page celebrating life. It means more than words can express.”

Meanwhile, “Power” fans have a lot to be excited about because despite the original series ending a few months ago after six seasons, there are several spinoffs coming—and Larenz is set to star in one of them.

His character, Councilman Rashad Tate, will have a spinoff centered on the corrupt politician as he takes on an even bigger role in the city, as teased in the “Power” series finale episode.

Larenz recently spoke a bit about what’s to come in the current spinoff “Power: Book Of Ghost,” saying “I think I’m going to pop in an episode just to kind of see my character so you don’t lose any of the ‘Power’ characters that are coming. You’ll see a few that will bleed in and out, just as a reminder.”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #TSRZaddys–#LarenzTate thanks everyone for wishing him a happy 45th birthday! All 45 of him still foine A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 10, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

