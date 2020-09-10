Kyle Lowry receives praise around league after huge Game 6

Kyle Lowry received widespread praise among his peers after putting together a big performance in the Toronto Raptors’ 125-122 double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Wednesday night.

Lowry scored 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting with six 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and six assists to help carry the team on a night when Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet struggled.

Lowry got hot in the fourth quarter by making three straight 3-pointers to help maintain the lead. He also had a big bucket in the second overtime to make it a two-possession game with under 20 seconds left.