‘KUWTK’ To End After 14 Years On Air

The reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end after spending 14 years on the air.

Kim Kardashian made the announcement via her Instagram page:

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she writes in the post’s caption.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she continued.

Kim goes on to thank the network and everyone involved.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”

Are y’all gonna miss the show, or is it about time?