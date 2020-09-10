‘KUWTK’ To End After 14 Years On Air

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end after spending 14 years on the air.

Kim Kardashian made the announcement via her Instagram page:

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she writes in the post’s caption.

