Kourtney Kardashian Never Feels Sofia Richie Is the ‘Best Fit’ for Scott Disick

Instagram

Meanwhile, a source notes the ‘Flip It Like Disick’ star has been much more present with his family following his split from the 22-year-old model back in July.

–

Kourtney Kardashian has always known that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s relationship will not last long. According to a new report, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star never thinks that the young model is the one for Scott.

“Kourtney accepted Sofia [while she was with Scott], but she always felt that she wasn’t the best fit for him,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. Of her ex, with whom she shares three kids together, Kourtney allegedly “just wants Scott to be happy” with whoever he decides to date.

The source continued that Scott has been much more present with his family following his split from Sofia back in July. “He’s always been a good father to the kids, but it’s a lot less stressful now that he’s single again,” claimed the insider. “He’s spending more time with the kids, which has helped take his mind off of things. He’s doing really well, though. It’s amazing how much he’s matured.”

Kourtney and Scott also spend more time together as they enjoyed the Labor Day weekend together with their children by having a fun-filled lake getaway. “They’ve both worked hard to put the kids first and they get along now more than ever,” the insider shared. “He’ll always be family to her and it’s just easier now that it’s just the five of them in the equation again.”

Meanwhile, Sofia seemingly is also moving on from Scott as she was recently photographed reuniting with her rumored ex Jaden Smith during a beach date in Los Angeles earlier this month. A source said of the rumored lovebirds’ outing on that day, “They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other.”

During the date, the two allegedly “swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug.” It was also said that they continued their “very flirty” outing with a dinner at hotspot Nobu with their friends.