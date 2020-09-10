Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Happy’ Following Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Split

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly happy to have Scott Disick around more following his split from model, Sofia Richie.

“Now that Scott is not with Sofia he has been spending a lot more time with Kourtney and their kids but she’s told everyone not to take it as a sign that her and Scott are back together,” a source told Hollywood. “It makes her happy to have him around because it makes her kids so happy. And it’s been healing for Scott, having good healthy fun and getting all that unconditional love from his little ones is good for his soul.”

