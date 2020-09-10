Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Happy’ Following Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Split

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly happy to have Scott Disick around more following his split from model, Sofia Richie.

“Now that Scott is not with Sofia he has been spending a lot more time with Kourtney and their kids but she’s told everyone not to take it as a sign that her and Scott are back together,” a source told Hollywood. “It makes her happy to have him around because it makes her kids so happy. And it’s been healing for Scott, having good healthy fun and getting all that unconditional love from his little ones is good for his soul.”

The source insists that there is no romantic connection between the pair.

“Scott is getting closer to his family because he knows how important it is to be a father. He’s always been great with the kids but while he was dating Sofia and away and not dealing with Covid quarantine that is happening now, he wouldn’t see them all the time. Now he gets to see them quite a bit and he loves watching them grow and continue to become amazing kids.”