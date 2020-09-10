Kiyomi Leslie: Bow Wow Punched Me In Stomach To Give Me An ABORTION

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
36

Audio has leaked with former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star Kiyomi Leslie, alleging that her ex, Bow Wow, punched her in the stomach — and she was reportedly pregnant at the time.

In the audio, Kiyomi appears to be in a room and held against her will. A man in the background, allegedly Bow Wow, is refusing to let her leave. The man is also heard cursing and making threats against her and her whole family.  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR