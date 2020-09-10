Kiyomi Leslie: Bow Wow Punched Me In Stomach To Give Me An ABORTION

Audio has leaked with former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star Kiyomi Leslie, alleging that her ex, Bow Wow, punched her in the stomach — and she was reportedly pregnant at the time.

In the audio, Kiyomi appears to be in a room and held against her will. A man in the background, allegedly Bow Wow, is refusing to let her leave. The man is also heard cursing and making threats against her and her whole family.

This is not the first time Bow Wow has been accused of physical abuse. He and Kiyomi made headlines after his mugshot was released, showing his face had been clawed by his ex. Fans were sympathetic until video footage from that night surfaced online, showing Bow Wow being aggressive with Kiyomi, who tried to avoid the conflict at first.

His ex-fiance Erica Mena also alleged he was abusive towards her.