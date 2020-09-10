Keeping Up With The Kardashians First Episode Versus Now



Then: In her own words, Kim says, “I own a clothing store and I’m a wardrobe stylist.” The episode followed her nerves over being scheduled to appear on The Tyra Banks show to talk about her sex tape.

Now: Kim owns her own cosmetics and shapewear lines. She has four kids with her husband, Kanye West.

Next: Kim has been studying to be a lawyer, so maybe she’ll spending a lot of time in court (kourt?) soon.