Keeping Up With The Kardashians First Episode Versus Now

How has it already been 14 years?

Earlier this week, it was announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be finally coming to an end — and 14 long years suddenly flashed before my eyes.

So, because 2007 was apparently not two years ago, here’s what the main stars were up to in their very first episode versus now:

Kim Kardashian


E! / Frazer Harrison / Getty

Then: In her own words, Kim says, “I own a clothing store and I’m a wardrobe stylist.” The episode followed her nerves over being scheduled to appear on The Tyra Banks show to talk about her sex tape.

Now: Kim owns her own cosmetics and shapewear lines. She has four kids with her husband, Kanye West.

Next: Kim has been studying to be a lawyer, so maybe she’ll spending a lot of time in court (kourt?) soon.

Khloé Kardashian


E! / Frazer Harrison / Getty

Then: Khloé was running the clothing store, Dash, with her sisters. Let’s be real, the pilot could have given Khloé a bit more attention.

Now: She has her own denim brand, Good American, and a daughter with Tristan Thompson — let’s not get into that whole kettle of fish here.

Next: Khloé has said that she’d be open to more kids with Tristan, so that’s a… possibility.

Kourtney Kardashian


E! / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

Then: Kourtney’s central dilemma in episode one was around Kris thinking that her then-boyfriend, Scott Disick, was too young for her at age 24 (to be fair, he did look incredibly fresh faced back then.

Now: Kourtney has her own lifestyle brand, Poosh, and three kids with Scott.

Next: She’ll likely keep Poosh-ing forward. Oh, and we might see her son Mason become an influencer in his own right soon. Lord.

Kris Jenner


E! / Kevin Winter / Getty

First episode: Kris described herself as “Kim’s manager” and was celebrating her 16th wedding anniversary with Caitlyn.

Now: Kris’ attention has seemingly shifted mostly to Kylie, but she’s still quite the momager. She’s been dating Corey Gamble since 2014.

Next: Kris + Real Housewives??? Please, let it happen.

Kylie Jenner


E! Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty

Kendall Jenner


E! / MIGUEL MEDINA / Getty

Then: A literal 11-year-old.

Now: An international model.

Next: Kendall’s been spending a lot of time painting these days, so maybe she’ll be treating us all to her first gallery show sometime soon.

only time will tell what the Kardashian/Jenners’ lives will look like after the end of KUWTK, or what the final season will look like — but I’ll sure be watching.

