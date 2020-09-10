Katrina Kaif’s superhero flick might be delayed

Katrina Kaif has too many big projects in her kitty and she’s raring to hit the road soon. She has Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar which was ready for release but had to be stalled due to the lockdown. She has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar anf Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan. We hear that Tiger Zinda Hai 3 will be made on a much larger scale than the earlier two films. However one of her most ambitious films remains the one where she will transform into a superhero.

Now according to reports in a leading daily, Katrina’s this ambitious project which is backed by Ali Abbas Zafar might be delayed. The filmmaker has not been able to get any producer or studio on board to finance it. Since it’s a superhero flick, the film will be high on VFX and hence expensive. Looking at the current scenario, film studios are not ready to put their monies on such a high-budget film. Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina have worked together in films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Katrina Kaif had been prepping for the role for a while now. She has to her physique right for the film. Looks like she will have to wait till a producer gets on board.