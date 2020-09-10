Kate Winslet Grappling With Regrets After Working With Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

WENN

The ‘Titanic’ actress says she has to take responsibility for her error of judgment as she regrets working with Woody Allen in ‘Wonder Wheel’ and Roman Polanski in ‘Carnage’.

Kate Winslet regrets making films with accused sexual predators Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.

The actress reflected on her work with the filmmakers in a new interview with Vanity Fair, years after teaming with Polanski for “Carnage” in 2011 and with Allen for “Wonder Wheel” in 2017.

“It’s like, what the f**k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” she says. “It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f**king disgraceful.”

“I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f**king truthful about all of it?”

Winslet previously defended her decision to work with both directors back in 2017, telling The New York Times, “Of course one thinks about it, but at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, ‘I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false’. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person.”

She continued, “Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.”

Winslet also tells Vanity Fair that while she was focused on the quality of her work for much of her career, she now realises she has a responsibility to speak out.

She adds, “I feel so fortunate to have been in a position for a good many years, where I could hold my own, keep my head down, and try and produce decent work… but it’s easy to lose one’s voice along the way and to lose sight of the responsibility that comes with that. And I don’t want to f**k that up. I know that I can always do better.”

Allen has never been charged with any crime, despite ongoing sex abuse claims from his daughter, while Polanski fled America after he was found guilty of criminal behaviour and rape following a tryst with a minor at a Hollywood party in the late 1970s. He has been in exile in Europe ever since.