Kate Beckinsale Heartbroken by Dog’s Death

The ‘Total Recall’ actress is mourning the loss of Little Ingrid, her beloved Maltese-Chihuahua pet who passed away after fighting to survive over the last few months.

Kate Beckinsale is nursing a broken heart following the death of her Maltese-Chihuahua pet.

Little Ingrid has passed away after fighting to survive over the last few months, and the actress paid tribute to her companion on Instagram on Thursday (10Sep20).

Alongside pictures of herself and Ingrid, Kate wrote, “Ingrid 2009-2020. Heartbroken. She fought so hard for months. Fly safe our sweetest sweetest girl.”

The “Underworld” star also owns two cats and a Pomeranian dog.