Kartik Aaryan has a very important question which has netizens in splits

Kartik Aaryan is known for his quirky sense of humour on social media. The actor has the knack of making everyone smile with his posts. His last post had him sitting with a cat looking in one direction with a caption which read, Waiting for the vaccine.” In his latest post, he has an inportant question to ask.

Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself wearing a Batman-printed tee. While the selfie is hot and drool-worthy, it’s his caption that grabs the eyeballs. Kartik has captioned the picture saying, ‘Jaopehle use dhoond ke lao Jisne pehla Bat ðÂÂ¦ÂÂ khaya.’ Considering the coronavirus pandemic started with the consumption of bat meat in China, the actor has a valid question. So looks like we have to push aside the trending ‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’ and find out who was the first to eat a bat.

Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao

Jisne pehla Bat ðÂÂ¦ÂÂ khaya pic.twitter.com/nZYaNxXyKH

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 10, 2020

The actor has two big projects to wrap up – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. While there are no reports about the shooting plans for Dostana 2, we hear that Bhool Bhulaiyaa will probably goes on floors next month after the makers rebuild the set in Lucknow. In the meantime, we sit back and enjoy Aaryan’s witty posts.