Kanye West To Nick Cannon: I'm Not Crazy

Bradley Lamb
In the second part of rapper Kanye West sit down with Nick Cannon, he clarifies that he is not crazy and has value.

“So I’m thinking people call me crazy so I’m going to show them, I’m gonna even show my big bro I’m not crazy,” Kanye on the Cannon’s Class podcast. “I’m going to show Jay-Z, I’ ma, you know, I’m gonna show him that, you know, that my value, that you could be diagnosed and people could point fingers at you, and you could still be a citizen and you could still have value.”

