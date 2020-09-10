Kanye West Blasts Forbes: They Are Some Of My Favorite White Supremacists!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kanye West trashed Forbes magazine during his recent interview with Nick Cannon — calling them his “favorite white supremacists.”

“Even Forbes exposed themselves,” Kanye said. “I like, love — man, Forbes is some of my favorite White supremacists, man. They cold, bro. My most favorite White supremacists is Forbes, because I just gotta respect their gangster. They don’t live in 2020. They act like it’s 1800s still. Read the Forbes. It’s crazy racist. Everytime they write stuff.”

