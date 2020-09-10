Jussie Smollett: It’s Been Difficult To Be So Quiet!!

Jussie Smollett sat down for an interview with Marc Lamont Hill, where he denied claims that he fabricated a hate crime and the actor says it’s been difficult for him to remain silent.

“It’s been beyond frustrating because to be somebody that’s so outspoken … it’s been difficult to be so quiet. To not be able to say all of the things that you want to say, to not be able to yell from the rooftop,” he told said. “Because, I don’t think people realize that I’ve just been wrapped up in some form of a case for the last, approaching, in just a couple of months approaching two years. It’s been beyond frustrating. I’m certainly not going rogue. I’m still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything like that. But I just don’t see honestly what staying quiet has really done. Where it has gotten me.”

Smollett is being sued by the city of Chicago over the alleged hoax and he is facing charges over the incident that took place last January. “They won’t let this go. It doesn’t matter. There is an example being made. And the sad thing is that there’s an example being made of someone that did not do what they’re being accused of,” he said.

Smollett maintains that his version of events is the truth.

“I would say, and again I have to be careful what I say because I’m still in a court case, but at the same time, it’s out there. There’s also two other witnesses that saw white men. That saw exactly what I say that I saw,” he stated.