Joy Behar Suggests COVID-19 Vaccine Is Trump’s Campaign Rhetoric

Joy Behar is deeply skeptical about Donald Trump‘s latest claim that COVID-19 vaccine could be ready before the end of 2020. Responding to the statement made by the POTUS during a campaign rally in North Carolina, the co-host of “The View” suggested that it was his campaign rhetoric in an effort to boost his re-election.

The 77-year-old strongly opposed the president’s declaration when sharing her thought in the Wednesday, September 9 edition of the daytime talk show. “He will push anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it,” she pointed out, before stressing that she refused to take the vaccine unless his daughter Ivanka Trump has taken it. “And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”





Claiming that it takes years to safely develop vaccines, the comedian warned, “As far as the vaccine is concerned, I’d like to inform America, in case we don’t know this because I looked all this up for you, the mumps vaccine took four years, the polio vaccine took 20 years and the smallpox vaccine took a few centuries.”

“It was developed initially in 1796 … and it became useful in the 1950s. OK?” Behar, who has been a vocal critic of the 45th president, added. “It’s not a simple thing to do.”

Trump made the debatable statement about the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday night, September 8. “Under Operation Warp Speed, we’re producing a vaccine in record time. This is a vaccine that we’re going to have very soon, very, very soon. By the end of the year, but much sooner than that perhaps,” he declared. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, rated the most liberal, are undermining science and risking countless lives with their reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric.”

One day prior, the husband of Melania Trump pointed out during a Labor Day press conference at the White House that the vaccine could be delivered by October. “This could’ve taken two or three years, and instead it’s going to be – it’s going to be done in a very short of period of time. Could even have it during the month of October,” he said on Monday.

“The vaccine will be very safe and very effective, and it will be delivered very soon,” the president continued. “You could – you could have a very big surprise coming up. I’m sure you’ll be very happy. But the people will be happy. The people of the world will be happy..”