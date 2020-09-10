Jon Gosselin Denies Under Investigation After Kate Slams Him Over Alleged Abuse on Son Collin

Instagram/WENN/Joel Ginsburg

A representative for the father of eight says that he is a ‘loving’ dad who ‘has never abused Collin,’ after his ex-wife is notified of an open investigation into an alleged violent incident between Jon and his son.

Jon Gosselin has spoken up after he was accused of abusing his 16-year-old son Collin. The teenager first spoke of his father’s alleged abusive treatment to him earlier this month and now reports say Jon is under investigation over the alleged violent incident between the father and the son.

However, Jon has denied that he’s ever physically hurt his son. “Jon has never abused Collin,” a rep for the reality star tells E! News. The rep also claims that Jon is not under investigation for an alleged abuse, saying, “No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

Berks County District Attorney John Adams confirms Jon’s statement and tells PEOPLE, “There has been no charges or citations filed as a result of that incident. That’s the only incident we are aware of at this point and there was no citation or charges filed as a result of the incident.”

Meanwhile, the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services has notified Collin’s mom Kate Gosselin of an open investigation into an alleged violent incident between Jon and his son which took place earlier this month. According to the CYS report, the allegation is of “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching.”

Speaking to the tabloid, Kate slams Jon over his alleged abuse on their son Collin. “You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child. I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children,” she says.

“There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period,” she states, before adding, “I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough.”

The fact that Jon has not been charged for the alleged violent incident makes Kate “sick to my stomach.” She says, “I do not want this buried, swept under the rug or minimized. As a mother, I am not going to sit quietly and idly by while my child, any of my children, is assaulted by anyone, let alone their own father.”

Insisting that she would bring Jon to justice, the “Kate Plus 8” star adds, “I am spotlighting this, and I will keep shouting about it, in the hopes that the authorities and the courts will finally do the right thing. Do not return my child to an abuser’s home. Jon needs to be charged with a crime. If this were your child, would you feel okay with having it swept under the rug?”

According to a source, the incident happened after Collin became upset when talking to his father in the car. “Collin got furious and was screaming and swearing. When they got home, he was still screaming and cursing and he went into the garage and got … a big heavy bottle of liquid – and hurled it at Jon’s car, denting it,” the source detailed. “Jon got out of the car enraged, put him in a headlock, punched him square in the nose, and when Collin fell to the ground, then he kicked him in the ribs.” Collin reportedly called the police, who responded on the scene.

Collin took to social media to speak against his father on September 3. “My dad is a liar,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

A few days later, however, he shared a positive update while debuting his new haircut. “Got a new cut and I’m doing better than ever,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “Life is too great to not enjoy! #livelikeitsyourlastday.”