Jon Gosselin Denies Abusing 16-Year-Old Son Collin

Fans first met Jon and Kate back in 2007 when they appeared on the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8. They would later divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

Back in February 2020, Jon opened up about their split and how two of his eight kids—Collin and twin sister Hannah Gosselin—recently came to live with him.

“I got sole custody of Collin, Kate has a no contact with him, so there’s a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him,” Jon shared during an interview on the First Class Fatherhood. “So, I ended up with two, there could be more that come, so I have no idea. But, I mean, it’s a long battle…I just didn’t give up, I’m still not gonna give up.”

He continued, “If they decide to go live with mom or they decide to live with dad, it’s up to them. We do have a guardian ad litem, so it’s like having a third parent, if there is a dispute between mom and dad, they can always call the guardian ad litem and she is a representative of the court and the judge, so she can make a better decision if there’s a dispute between mom and dad.”