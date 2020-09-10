John Cena Joins ‘Wipeout’ Revival, Will Host With Nicole Byer on TBS

RELATED STORIES

TBS has found the hosts of its upcoming Wipeout revival, and you could say the casting department nailed it.

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and Nailed It! host Nicole Byer will preside over the obstacle course competition, TVLine has learned. The duo will offer comedic commentary during each episode of the series, and they’ll be joined by model and actress Camille Kostek, who will report from the sidelines as contestants progress through the course.

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants,” said Cena, who is also on board as an executive producer. “The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast-paced, physical fun! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This’ll be a hosting experience unlike anything I’ve ever done!”

Added Byer, “Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs, and there’s nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. Wipeout is truly insane, and I’m tickled to be a part of this beloved show’s comeback.”

Wipeout, which previously aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014, challenges its contestants to complete an absurd obstacle course, with most attempts ending in rewatch-worthy mishaps. The TBS revival will feature “new twists and elements,” but fear not: The show’s most well-known obstacle — a series of giant, red balls — is “returning with a vengeance,” per the revival’s official description.

A premiere date for Wipeout‘s return has yet to be announced; click here if you’re interested in competing on the show.