John Barilaro backs down over koala policy after crisis talks with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Mr Barilaro has agreed to stay in a coalition with the Liberals, along with his ministers.

The stoush between the Liberals and their Coalition partners was triggered by a State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) designed to protect koala habitats.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian leaves the government offices at Martin Place this morning. (Nick Moir)

This morning the Nationals held a crisis meeting. Mr Barilaro left that meeting and immediately met the premier.

Ms Berejiklian held her ground and told the deputy premier the legislation on koala habitats would not be discussed until the scheduled Cabinet meeting next month. Mr Barilaro has agreed to that.

Mr Barilaro and Ms Berejiklian released a joint statement today confirming the NSW Liberal and Nationals Coalition remains in place.

“This includes a commitment to supporting Cabinet conventions and processes,” the statement said.

“The matter will be dealt with at an upcoming Cabinet meeting.”

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said after the release of the statement the decision is “a victory for the government… and the people of NSW”.

“It’s a big win that the Coalition is back together, and obviously there’s been challenges over the last hours but what’s most important is that the government’s back to work where it should be and that’s focusing on the pandemic,” Mr Perrottet said.

This morning NSW Transport Minister and senior Liberal Andrew Constance admonished Mr Barilaro and the National Party for the timing of the spat.

“We’ve got a premier up there who is working her backside off, and working incredible hours to keep us all safe, save lives and livelihoods,” Mr Constance said.

John Barilaro arrives at NSW parliament today. ()

“Glad doesn’t deserve this.”

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay said her party will move a vote of no-confidence on Tuesday in parliament.

The NSW Government was plunged into crisis yesterday after Mr Barilaro announced the party would not support government legislation, effectively putting the party’s MPs on the crossbench.

Ms Berejiklian gave Nationals MPs until 9am deadline to reach a resolution or she would go directly to Government House to swear in a new ministry.

The regulation at the centre of the dispute expands the number of trees identified as “koala habitat” from 10 to 123.

The new rule would force councils to consider the impact on that habitat when approving development proposals.

Yesterday afternoon, Ms Berejiklian released a statement saying that National MPs cannot support her government and also sit on the crossbench – they must do one or the other.

“A Government serving the people of NSW must respect Cabinet and parliamentary processes. This is more important now than ever before given the challenges facing our citizens,” the statement said.

“It is a long established convention that members of Cabinet must support Government legislation. It is not possible to be the Deputy Premier or a Minister of the Crown and sit on the crossbench.