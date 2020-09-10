Joe Burrow named Bengals team captain as rookie

LSU product Joe Burrow has earned himself another title.
The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback was named one of seven team captains ahead of his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the team announced.
Burrow’s selection as a captain for the 2020 campaign isn’t necessarily surprising given the amount of support he’s received from teammates and coaches throughout training camp this offseason.
On Monday, the 23-year-old was named the club’s starting quarterback by second-year coach Zac Taylor. Burrow is the only first-round quarterback from the 2020 draft to be named his team’s Week 1 starter. Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love all will be riding the bench as backups.
The Ohio native signed a four-year, $36.1 million deal with the Bengals following the draft.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90