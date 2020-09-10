Joe Burrow named Bengals team captain as rookie

Burrow’s selection as a captain for the 2020 campaign isn’t necessarily surprising given the amount of support he’s received from teammates and coaches throughout training camp this offseason.

On Monday, the 23-year-old was named the club’s starting quarterback by second-year coach Zac Taylor. Burrow is the only first-round quarterback from the 2020 draft to be named his team’s Week 1 starter. Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love all will be riding the bench as backups.

The Ohio native signed a four-year, $36.1 million deal with the Bengals following the draft.