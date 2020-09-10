Joe Budden’s Baby Mama RECORDS Him Admitting To ‘Abuse’!!

Bradley Lamb
Joe Budden is facing another accusation that he assaulted a woman. This time, the woman accusing the podcaster/rapper is his baby’s mama – reality star Cyn Santana.

Cyn recorded a phone conversation with Joe, and during the conversation she alleges that he abused her.

