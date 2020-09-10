Joe Budden Alleges Raqi Thunda Leaked Cyn Santana Audio!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Podcaster Joe Budden did not waste any time responding to the recently leaked phone call between him and baby mama Cyn Santana, where Cyn accused him of being drunk, chasing her and dragging her.

“You guys said I beat women up… again. You guys said that I f*cked my dog and it was heavy on me yesterday,” he said. Budden denies that he molested any of his pets. “I love animals. I love my dogs who died. Rest in peace to Brooklyn and Harlem. They’re turning in their grave reading all this bullsh*t.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR