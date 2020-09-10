Jessica Chastain Returns to TV With Tammy Wynette Series

WENN

The ‘Molly’s Game’ actress is set to portray country music icon Tammy Wynette in a new series chronicling the real-life romance of the first country couple.

Jessica Chastain has been cast as country music queen Tammy Wynette in a new TV series.

“The Help” star will lead the cast of “George & Tammy“, based on the book “The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George” written by the singer’s daughter, Georgette Jones.

The project will chronicle Tammy’s courtship with and marriage to country icon George Jones. They were wed for six years from 1969 to 1975 and became known as the first couple of country.

Created by “Dead to Me” ‘s Abe Sylvia, the new series will be executive produced by Josh Brolin and Chastain, among others.

It will premiere on U.S. cable service Spectrum next year.

“I am humbled to bring this incredible story to life with the breadth it deserves…,” Sylvia says. “Tammy Wynette is an American icon, and I can think of no one better to illuminate the woman behind the legend than Jessica Chastain.”

“After having the honour of penning The Eyes of Tammy Faye for (Chastain’s production company) Freckle Films…, I so look forward to another collaboration with her.”