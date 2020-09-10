Jeremy McGovern injures hamstring, West Coast Eagles, St Kilda Saints

West Coast Eagles star Jeremy McGovern suffered a devastating hamstring injury in his side’s scrappy 65-50 win over St Kilda.

McGovern was in the wars on Thursday night at The Gabba. It was feared he suffered a concussion with a bloody nose in the first quarter following a heavy collision, but McGovern was able to play on, only to go down again before halftime.

The four-time All-Australian defender fell awkwardly along the boundary line and immediately grabbed the back of his right leg.

McGovern gingerly limped to the bench with trainers and was a deflated figure as he was seen speaking to medical staff.

Jeremy McGovern of the Eagles is seen on his knees after after a heavy collision (Getty)

Eagles coach Adam Simpson was fuming in frustration in the box after McGovern came off, as it added to their long injury list with approximately seven of their best 22 already not playing.

“That’s a soldier you can’t replace, because he’s got such a unique skillset,” former AFL star Nick Riewoldt said on Fox Footy.

“They are being pushed as far as and sometimes over the limit.

“The players’ bodies aren’t designed to be holding up week after week. When those weeks are seven days it’s hard enough.”

The Eagles confirmed at halftime that it was indeed a hamstring injury McGovern suffered which may see him miss the rest of the regular season, with a slim hope of return early in the finals.

“It didn’t look like a twinge [to McGovern],” Simpson said post-game.

“But we’ll find out in the next couple of days.”

West Coast got off to a slow start against St Kilda, but were able to steady the ship and take a 36-23 halftime lead as the rain came down before the big break.

With a top four spot on the AFL ladder on the line for the Eagles and the chance for St Kilda to make the finals for the first time since 2011, both teams had plenty to play for.

In the fourth quarter Rowan Marshall got St Kilda in front for the first time since the opening term, and it looked like an upset could be on the cards.

However West Coast rallied and with the help of expert clearances in the middle by Nic Naitanui (18 disposals) they were able to push the ball inside their forward 50. Tim Kelly came up clutch in the final minutes with a pivotal goal for the Eagles, and finished the game with 29 disposals, 15 contested possessions, and clearances.

“It was the best win for the club in my time here,” Simpson said after the win.

“It was really brave. Hopefully it was a good game to watch, because I think it was our youngest side for I don’t know how many years. We were missing some players and the Saints threw everything at us.”

Membrey pumps one long to score

St Kilda now face a must-win situation against GWS Giants next week to try and sneak into the finals.

“The good part about all of this is that the ball is in our court,” Saints coach Brett Ratten said post-game.

“We don’t have to rely on anyone, it’s up to us. We spoke about that after the game. We just need to do what we have to do to put a performance in that’s one that we like, not one where we play bits and pieces.

“Today, we played bits and pieces against a team that was undermanned and lost players in the game. It was disappointing.”

Marshall snaps true for St Kilda