Jennifer Lawrence and I Had Nice Socially-Distanced Dinner During Quarantine

Aside from talking about maintaining his friendship with his ‘Hunger Games’ co-stars, the Peeta Mellark depicter opens up about the possibility of his character popping up in the prequel film.

Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence have maintained their friendship following their onscreen romance in “The Hunger Games“, enjoying a catch-up during quarantine.

The actors starred together in four movies in “The Hunger Games” franchise, with Jennifer playing heroine Katniss Everdeen and Josh as Peeta. And in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed he’d met up with Jennifer during quarantine and even enjoyed a socially-distanced dinner out with the “Silver Linings Playbook” star.

“I saw Jen during quarantine – got to have dinner together,” Josh told the publication, adding it was around “mid-summer maybe (and) we had a nice socially-distanced dinner together. (It) was good to catch up with her because she’s been off living her life in other places all over the world.”





The Oscar-winner tied the knot with art gallery boss Cooke Maroney last October at the historic Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island, surrounded by 150 guests, including celebrities Adele, Emma Stone and Amy Schumer.

“And, I saw Liam (Hemsworth) towards the end of last year, but this year he’s been off in Australia,” the 27-year-old, continued. “We catch up every time we can. I got to see Woody (Harrelson) not too long ago, so it’s good. No matter how much time passes, once we see each other again, it’s instantly right back to where it was.”

The “Red Dawn” star also opened up about the possibility of Peeta popping up in the prequel film which was announced in April.

“I don’t know anything about it story-wise, but if it has to do with how we got to the world of the ‘Hunger Games’, then I think that’s going to be super-interesting,” he shared, adding he “would like Peeta to be in it because I would like to be with these people again and work more in that world.”