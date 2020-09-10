Jenna Dewan Mourning Uncle’s Death as She Slams Donald Trump for Lying About Covid-19

WENN

The actress/dancer is mourning the loss of her uncle who has just passed away from the deadly virus as she responds to President Trump’s coronavirus coverup.

Jenna Dewan‘s uncle has died after losing his battle with Covid-19.

The 39-year-old actress shared the sad news as she responded to President Donald Trump‘s interview tapes with Bob Woodward, in which he admitted to downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a link to the story about the tapes, Jenna wrote, “My uncle passed away from Covid-19. Many lives could’ve been saved. So important we vote.”

Trump is fighting to hold onto his presidential status in the upcoming November (20) election in America.

Jenna didn’t reveal any further details about her uncle’s health battle, but did write alongside the headline about the tapes, “These statements were on the record and are startling. There are tapes.”

Speaking to Woodward on tape on 7 February, Trump is alleged to have said of the Covid-19 virus, “It goes through the air. That’s always tougher than the touch. You don’t have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.”

“And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

Later that month, Trump insisted the virus was “very much under control” and implicated that the flu was more deadly than Covid-19. Trump has called Woodward’s book “Rage” a “political hit job.”