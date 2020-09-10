Jay Leno Enlisted to Host ‘You Bet Your Life’ Revival

Instagram

The former late-night show host has been signed on to serve as a host for the upcoming reboot of the classic game show which was originally emceed by Groucho Marx.

–

Former U.S. late night host Jay Leno has been tapped to present Fox’s forthcoming reboot of popular game show “You Bet Your Life“.

The comedian will revive the series – which originally began on radio in 1947 before hitting TV screens from 1950 to 1961 – with Fox Television Stations beginning in autumn, 2021.

According to editors at Fox News, the reboot will preserve the interviews and banter with contestants that the original became so well known for, as players take a shot at winning prize money by answering a set of questions from pre-determined categories.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the latest version of You Bet Your Life. One of my favourite things to do is talk to regular people and draw humour out of them,” says Leno.

“This is a comedy show wrapped in a game show that allows me to do just that.”

Station group CEO Jack Abernethy adds, “We need a familiar face to make us laugh and we are incredibly proud and excited to reinvent this renowned franchise with the enormously talented Jay.”

“Jay Leno’s sense of humour is perfect for this legacy brand and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnered with him and Tom Werner to bring this iconic game that is full of laughs, back to television.”

“You Bet Your Life” was hosted by Groucho Marx of the Marx Brothers during its original run.