Home Business Japan anti-trust regulator accepts Amazon Japan improvement plan By

Japan anti-trust regulator accepts Amazon Japan improvement plan By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Amazon.com’s logo is seen at Amazon Japan’s office building in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said on Thursday it has accepted Amazon Japan’s plan to improve business practices suspected of violating anti-trust rules.

The unit of Amazon.com Inc (O:) was raided by the JFTC in 2018 on suspicion the company demanded that suppliers should shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on the e-commerce company’s website.

Amazon Japan’s plan includes the return of 2 billion yen ($18.85 million) to about 1,400 vendors, the regulator said.

($1 = 106.1100 yen)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©