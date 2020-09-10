Japan anti-trust regulator accepts Amazon Japan improvement plan By

© . FILE PHOTO: Amazon.com’s logo is seen at Amazon Japan’s office building in Tokyo



TOKYO () – Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said on Thursday it has accepted Amazon Japan’s plan to improve business practices suspected of violating anti-trust rules.

The unit of Amazon.com Inc (O:) was raided by the JFTC in 2018 on suspicion the company demanded that suppliers should shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on the e-commerce company’s website.

Amazon Japan’s plan includes the return of 2 billion yen ($18.85 million) to about 1,400 vendors, the regulator said.

($1 = 106.1100 yen)