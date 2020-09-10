I Want to Focus on Me

Instagram

Even though the pair decide to go their separate ways, the 26-year-old beauty leaves the door open on the possibility of getting back together in the future.

Victoria Fuller is offering more details about her split from Chris Soules. When confirming that she has indeed parted ways with the star of “The Bachelor” season 19 after several months of dating, the Bachelor Nation star made it clear that she wants to focus on herself.

The 26-year-old opened up about her failed romance when speaking to Nick Viall in the Wednesday, September 9 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I just want to focus on me,” she stated while brushing off the possibility of her moving to Iowa. “It’s been so much about other people this year that I just really wanna like hone in on what I want to accomplish and like what I want to get out of this year and looking forward to my career in the future.”

When asked about the reason behind her separation from the 38-year-old farmer, Victoria simply said, “We went a separate direction.” Though so, she has nothing but good words about her ex. “I, like, respect him so much and I think he’s an amazing man,” she claimed. “I just think that right now, I’m in a different place than he is.”

Despite the separation, the TV personality admitted that she and Chris are still in touch with each other. “I still talk to him all the time. I think he’s amazing. We are a lot alike, but I just want to focus on myself right now,” she further stressed.

In the interview, Victoria also left the door open on the possibility of her and Chris getting back together in the future. Gushing that her ex is “an amazing man” despite their “complicated” relationship, she pointed out, “He deserves somebody super awesome who’s willing to like go to Iowa and live in Iowa and right now I’m just not there yet. Maybe I will be in a couple years.”

On how she and Chris got to know each other in the first place, Victoria revealed that their mutual friend, Kelsey Weier, set them up. “I was like, ‘Oh, Chris is cute. Why haven’t you ever talked to him?’ And she was like, ‘Oh well,’ you know, whatever, I don’t really know what her response was. But she was like, ‘I have his number. I can reach out to him,’ ” she recalled.





“So she basically just like set it up and he ended up texting me within like five minutes of her giving him my number,” she went on dishing. “I was like that’s so sweet. So he immediately texted me and then we FaceTimed and we talked to each other on the phone and through text and then three weeks later I was in Iowa.”

<br />

Victoria and Chris got fans speculating about their relationship in April after she posted an Instagram picture of herself with the location tag of Arlington, Iowa, where he was based. In the caption of the photo, she simply wrote, “Farm life.” In July, she confirmed their romance by telling PEOPLE, “The last few months have been really special for us. We’re enjoying each other!”