A frustrated Michael Porter Jr. said his quiet second half in Game 4 had nothing to do with the Clippers’ defense.

“I just didn’t touch the ball,” he said. “They didn’t do anything different.”

Porter had 15 points in the first half, but none in the second half of Denver’s 96-85 loss to the Clippers, which set them back 3-1 in the series. He took just two shots in more than 17 minutes on the court over the third and fourth quarters.

Asked what he can do to get himself more involved, Porter put the onus on Denver coach Michael Malone.

“I mean, that’s really up to the play calls, that’s really up to the coaches, who they want to put the ball in whose hands,” Porter said. “We kept going to (Nikola) Jokic and ‘Mal (Murray), and they’re two amazing players, you can never get mad at that. But I just think to beat that team, we gotta get more players involved, we gotta move the ball a little bit better. We can’t be predictable against that team.”

Jokic and Murray took a combined 20 shots in the second half, connecting on nine of them. Most of their second-half damage came after the Clippers had built a 16-point lead with a 21-5 run in the third quarter.

Though Porter is still a rookie, he said that if Malone is going to play him consistent minutes in the playoffs, he feels like he deserves a voice in the offense.

“If I’m gonna be out there on the floor playing a lot of minutes, I think I should voice that (concern),” Porter said. “I’ll probably talk to the coaches, just tell them what I see being out there on the floor. Just letting them know, ‘Look, they know what we’re doing.’ Like, we gotta swing the ball. We’ve got a lot of players who can play basketball and score. We gotta get some more guys involved.”

