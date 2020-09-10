How Chrishell Stause’s Late Mom Is Fueling Her Drive on DWTS

Thankfully, Stause has managed to take her roadblocks in stride, instead focusing on her fierce DWTS competition, which includes Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin, The Real’s Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, The Bachelorette‘s Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Johnny Weir, who she says if “one to really look out for.”

Though she doesn’t have traditional dance experience and is working on training her body “to do things I didn’t know it was capable of,” Stause, above all, wants to send a positive message about perseverance.

“Hopefully it can be a source of inspiration to someone to look at me and be like, ‘Oh, well if she made it there, she came from there, you know, maybe I can too,'” she said. “And I love that aspirational aspect of Dancing With the Stars and how positive it is. That’s a huge draw for me to want to be a part of it.”