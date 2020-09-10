How 38MILLION people live in areas hardly affected by coronavirus

Local areas with a rate above 20 per 100,000

The rate of new cases in the seven days to September 6th and the number (in brackets); and rate of new cases in the seven days to August 30, and the number (in brackets).

Bolton 131.1 (377), 72.0 (207)

Bradford 78.4 (423), 52.8 (285)

Birmingham 77.1 (880), 31.2 (356)

Tameside 72.0 (163), 38.9 (88)

Preston 71.3 (102), 37.0 (53)

Salford 70.7 (183), 40.6 (105)

Sunderland 69.1 (192), 8.6 ()

Blackburn with Darwen 66.8 (100), 50.8 (76)

Manchester 64.9 (359), 43.8 (242)

Rochdale 63.4 (141), 44.1 (98)

Bury 62.3 (119), 27.8 (53)

Burnley 61.9 (55), 38.2 (34)

Hyndburn 61.7 (50), 21.0 (17)

Leeds 61.7 (489), 33.3 (264)

Solihull 59.6 (129), 9.7 (21)

Oldham 58.2 (138), 64.9 (154)

Leicester 56.7 (201), 26.0 (92)

Wirral 55.6 (180), 30.2 (98)

Pendle 55.4 (51), 77.1 (71)

Gateshead 54.4 (110), 17.8 (36)

South Tyneside 54.3 (82), 46.4 (70)

Blaby 52.2 (53), 14.8 (15)

Hertsmere 51.5 (54), 32.4 (34)

Oadby and Wigston 50.9 (29), 12.3 (7)

Liverpool 50.2 (250), 17.3 (86)

Hartlepool 50.2 (47), 16.0 (15)

Warrington 49.0 (103), 13.8 (29)

Middlesbrough 47.5 (67), 28.4 (40)

Selby 46.3 (42), 6.6 (6)

Corby 45.7 (33), 54.0 (39)

Newcastle upon Tyne 44.9 (136), 17.2 (52)

Knowsley 43.1 (65), 11.3 (17)

St. Helens 42.1 (76), 6.6 (12)

Calderdale 41.6 (88), 21.8 (46)

Kirklees 40.0 (176), 28.7 (126)

Lincoln 39.3 (39), 9.1 (9)

Sandwell 38.1 (125), 27.4 (90)

Rossendale 37.8 (27), 65.8 (47)

Wolverhampton 37.2 (98), 13.3 (35)

Broxtowe 36.8 (42), 14.9 (17)

Scarborough 34.9 (38), 3.7 (4)

North Tyneside 33.7 (70), 10.6 (22)

West Lancashire 33.2 (38), 7.0 (8)

Kensington and Chelsea 32.7 (51), 28.8 (45)

Harrogate 32.3 (52), 10.6 (17)

Sheffield 32.3 (189), 20.9 (122)

Sefton 32.2 (89), 16.6 (46)

Wigan 31.9 (105), 13.1 (43)

Northampton 31.6 (71), 20.0 (45)

South Ribble 31.6 (35), 8.1 (9)

Trafford 31.2 (74), 39.2 (93)

Spelthorne 31.0 (31), 16.0 (16)

Havering 30.8 (80), 15.8 (41)

Barnsley 30.8 (76), 8.5 (21)

Redbridge 30.5 (93), 12.1 (37)

County Durham 30.0 (159), 12.3 (65)

Worthing 29.8 (33), 7.2 (8)

Nottingham 29.1 (97), 10.2 (34)

Barking and Dagenham 29.1 (62), 13.2 (28)

Newham 28.9 (102), 13.3 (47)

Hounslow 28.0 (76), 13.6 (37)

Halton 27.8 (36), 7.7 (10)

Stoke-on-Trent 27.7 (71), 15.2 (39)

Stockport 27.6 (81), 10.9 (32)

Melton 27.3 (14), 0.0 (0)

Redcar and Cleveland 27.0 (37), 22.6 (31)

Watford 26.9 (26), 22.8 (22)

Barrow-in-Furness 26.8 (18), 0.0 (0)

East Staffordshire 26.7 (32), 23.4 (28)

Malvern Hills 26.7 (21), 2.5 (2)

Rugby 26.6 (29), 7.3 (8)

Kettering 26.5 (27), 33.4 (34)

Hammersmith and Fulham 26.5 (49), 22.7 (42)

Coventry 26.4 (98), 17.5 (65)

Mansfield 25.6 (28), 6.4 (7)

Tower Hamlets 25.6 (83), 15.1 (49)

Bromsgrove 25.0 (25), 8.0 (8)

Barnet 25.0 (99), 16.7 (66)

Peterborough .7 (50), 21.3 (43)

North Somerset .6 (53), 11.2 ()

Harrow .3 (61), 21.5 (54)

Test Valley 23.8 (30), 11.1 (14)

High Peak 23.7 (22), 14.0 (13)

Luton 23.5 (50), 10.3 (22)

Rotherham 23.4 (62), 11.3 (30)

Wakefield 23.3 (81), 11.8 (41)

South Staffordshire 23.1 (26), 2.7 (3)

Walsall 23.1 (66), 10.2 (29)

Oxford 23.0 (35), 9.2 (14)

Craven 22.8 (13), 1.8 (1)

Lambeth 22.7 (74), 17.2 (56)

Elmbridge 22.7 (31), 14.6 (20)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 22.4 (29), 21.6 (28)

Cheshire East 22.4 (86), 10.9 (42)

Stockton-on-Tees 22.3 (44), 14.7 (29)

Uttlesford 21.9 (20), 8.8 (8)

Haringey 21.6 (58), 12.3 (33)

Dudley 21.5 (69), 10.9 (35)

North Kesteven 21.4 (25), 5.1 (6)

Islington 21.0 (51), 11.1 (27)

Rushcliffe 21.0 (25), 14.3 (17)

Blackpool 20.8 (29), 7.9 (11)

Slough 20.7 (31), 11.4 (17)

New Forest 20.5 (37), 6.1 (11)

Enfield 20.4 (68), 11.7 (39)

Westminster 20.3 (53), 15.3 (40)

Harborough 20.3 (19), 19.2 (18)

Ealing 20.2 (69), 12.6 (43)

East Northamptonshire 20.1 (19), 12.7 (12)

Wychavon 20.1 (26), 5.4 (7)

Local areas with a rate below 20 per 100,000

The rate of new cases in the seven days to September 6th and the number (in brackets); and rate of new cases in the seven days to August 30, and the number (in brackets).

Hillingdon 19.9 (61), 11.1 (34)

Northumberland 19.8 (64), 9.0 (29)

Chiltern 19.8 (19), 17.7 (17)

Stafford 19.7 (27), 5.8 (8)

St Albans 19.5 (29), 12.1 (18)

Chorley 19.5 (23), 7.6 (9)

Wandsworth 19.4 (64), 19.4 (64)

Windsor and Maidenhead 19.2 (29), 13.9 (21)

Wellingborough 18.8 (15), 8.8 (7)

Ashfield 18.8 (), 4.7 (6)

Cheshire West and Chester 18.7 (64), 7.9 (27)

Epsom and Ewell 18.6 (15), 13.6 (11)

Reading 18.5 (30), 13.0 (21)

Southwark 18.5 (59), 11.3 (36)

North Warwickshire 18.4 (12), 3.1 (2)

Staffordshire Moorlands 18.3 (18), 6.1 (6)

Hackney and City of London 18.2 (53), 18.2 (53)

Three Rivers 18.2 (17), 10.7 (10)

Bracknell Forest 18.0 (22), 6.5 (8)

Woking 17.9 (18), 6.0 (6)

Wyre 17.8 (20), 4.5 (5)

Charnwood 17.8 (33), 5.4 (10)

South Derbyshire 17.7 (19), 7.5 (8)

Brent 17.6 (58), 14.6 (48)

Croydon 17.3 (67), 10.6 (41)

North Hertfordshire 17.2 (23), 4.5 (6)

Wiltshire 17.2 (86), 3.6 (18)

Richmond upon Thames 17.2 (34), 15.2 (30)

Great Yarmouth 17.1 (17), 36.2 (36)

Bristol 17.0 (79), 9.9 (46)

Tunbridge Wells 16.8 (20), 7.6 (9)

Waverley 16.6 (21), 16.6 (21)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 16.4 (65), 6.3 (25)

Lewisham 16.3 (50), 7.5 (23)

Welwyn Hatfield 16.3 (20), 22.8 (28)

Bath and North East Somerset 16.0 (31), 7.8 (15)

Swale 16.0 (), 6.7 (10)

Stevenage 15.9 (14), 10.2 (9)

North East Derbyshire 15.8 (16), 5.9 (6)

West Lindsey 15.7 (15), 3.1 (3)

Surrey Heath 15.7 (14), 7.8 (7)

Tamworth 15.6 (12), 27.4 (21)

Brentwood 15.6 (12), 15.6 (12)

Castle Point 15.5 (14), 14.4 (13)

Reigate and Banstead 15.5 (23), 10.8 (16)

Bromley 15.3 (51), 9.0 (30)

South Lakeland 15.2 (16), 1.9 (2)