Houston Rockets Player Danuel House Jr. Officially Under Investigation After Having Female COVID-19 Testing Official In His Room Unauthorized

Roommates, the rules of the NBA bubble seem to be difficult for some players to abide by, as another player hasn’t followed guidelines. Houston Rockets player Danuel House Jr. is under investigation by the league for allegedly allowing a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room.

Danuel House Jr. is in serious hot water over his decision to allow a woman, who is a COVID-19 testing official, inside of his room without it being authorized. As a result, Danuel’s status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers is in question, according to inside sources. House maintains his innocence, sources said, and a decision from the league is expected before Game 4 on September 10th.

Veteran NBA center Tyson Chandler and Danuel House Jr. were both previously ruled out of Game 3 earlier this week for “personal reasons.” Meanwhile, opposing teams are now closely monitoring how the league handles the situation to decide how it will discipline its players who break the rules of the NBA bubble moving forward.

The Houston Rockets are the only remaining team staying at Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort, which is where the team undergoes its daily testing for COVID-19.

This season, Danuel House Jr. is currently averaging 11.4 points and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range in nine playoff games in the NBA’s Disney bubble. The Lakers hold a 2-1 series lead.

