Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Baby No. 5’s Name

Oh, baby!

One day after Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin announced the birth of their newborn son, the proud mama revealed his oh-so meaningful name to fans.

“We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin,” Hilaria captioned a new Instagram photo of her and Alec’s fifth child. “Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz. His name means ‘wealthy guardian of peace and light.’ We love you baby Edu.”

The 30 Rock star and his wife of eight years are also mom and dad to Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 2. Per photos shared to Hilaria’s Instagram Stories, Edu’s older siblings FaceTimed their famous ‘rents to discuss possible names while awaiting their return from the hospital.

Also on Thursday, Sept. 10, Hilaria said she was preparing to head home to reunite with her little ones.