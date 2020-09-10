Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Baby Boy’s Meaningful Name in Introduction Photo

Instagram

Sharing on Instagram a close-up picture of the little bundle of joy, the wife of Alec Baldwin also reveals that her fifth child with the actor weighed 7lbs 8oz.

–

Hilaria Baldwin is spilling more details about her fifth child. One day after going public about the birth of her latest bundle of joy, the fitness expert wife of Alec Baldwin put out an introduction photo in which she announced the name she and her husband picked for their baby boy, and the meaning behind the moniker.

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, September 10, the co-host of “Mom Brain” podcast shared a close-up picture of her newborn son. “We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin,” she wrote in the accompanying message of the post.

The 36-year-old went on to dish that Eduardo was born at 7:46 P.M. on Tuesday, September 8. Noting that her little man weighed 7lbs 8oz at the time of his birth, she continued to explain that his name means “wealthy guardian of peace and light.” She concluded by declaring, “We love you baby Edu.”

<br />

Hilaria’s name revelation was met with rejoice from a number of her famous friends. “Saved by the Bell” actor Mario Lopez greeted, “hola Eduardo!” Meanwhile, “Victorious” alum Daniella Monet gushed, “Eduardo, you’re beautiful,” and “The Mindy Project” star Mindy Kaling simply exclaimed, “Beauty!!!”

Hilaria Baldwin’s famous fans commented on her baby’s name revelation post.

Shortly before putting out Eduardo’s introduction photo, Hilaria shared a before-and-after birth picture of herself. Along with the mirror selfies, she wrote, “A day and a half…and a baby later. On the way to the hospital and about to make my way home. Thank you body for all that you have done and all that you continue to do.”

<br />

Hilaria first announced Eduardo’s arrival on Wednesday, September 9 by sharing an Instagram photo of her cradling the infant in the hospital with her husband Alec looking on. “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name,” she informed her nearly 800K followers on the photo-sharing site.

In addition to Eduardo, Hilaria and Alec have shared three other sons, 2-year-old Romeo, 3-year-old Leonardo and 5-year-old Rafael, together. They also have a 7-year-old daughter named Carmen. Alec himself has had another daughter, 24-year-old Ireland Baldwin, from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.