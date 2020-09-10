Here’s the dish Samantha Akkineni swears by to improve immunity

Samantha Akkineni is one actor who always takes her diet very seriously. She’s been an ardent believer in eating healthy and her social media is proof of the same. The actress has been pretty active, especially during the lockdown, sharing tips and tricks with her followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Today, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of the sauerkraut she was enjoying early in the day. Samantha’s caption for the picture read, “#sauerkraut improves digestion, builds immunity and again great for skin.” Take a look at her picture below.

For the unversed, sauerkrauts is finely cut raw cabbage that has been fermented by various lactic acid bacteria. It is incredibly nutritious along with providing you with probiotics and vitamin K2.