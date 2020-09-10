Here’s How to Watch the First NFL Game of the 2020 Season

The coronavirus pandemic may have prevented the NFL from having a preseason, but pro football’s regular season is kicking off as usual. The NFL returns on Thursday, Sept. 10 with the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, hosting the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The stadium will allow fans in at 22% capacity,

The game is a rematch of the last year’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game, where QB Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to an extraordinary comeback, fighting back from a 24-0 deficit to win 51-31. Here’s where to watch the rematch on TV and online.

On TV

The game will air on NBC. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, and kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Online

The game will be available to stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. A cable provider login is required.

If you don’t have cable and want to stream games, your best bets are YouTube TV or Fubo, which carry all of the channels that air football — NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, and the NFL Network — as part of their live TV packages.

Here’s the rest of the NFL’s Week 1 schedule:

Sunday, September 13

(All times are in ET)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, September 14

(All times are ET)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN