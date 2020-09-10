Her classy response to Naomi Osaka

It was the night the US Open descended into chaos, when the result was secondary to the remarkable scenes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Naomi Osaka may have been the first Japanese player to win a grand slam title, but the 2018 US Open final was all about Serena Williams. The images of Williams remonstrating with umpire Carlos Ramos ensured this would be a match remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Warned by Ramos for receiving coaching from her mentor Patrick Mouratoglou, which is against the rules, Williams unravelled in spectacular fashion.

“I have never cheated in my life,” she told Ramos, in scenes that made headlines around the world.

Serena Williams remonstrates with umpire Carlos Ramos during the 2018 US Open final (Getty)

“You owe me an apology.”

When Williams received a further warning for smashing her racquet on the ground, which resulted in a point penalty, things became even more heated.

“You stole a point from me,” Williams told Ramos.

But it was after Osaka claimed the next two games that things escalated out of control.

“You are a liar,” Williams told Ramos.

“You will never be on a court of mine as long as you live. When are you going to give me my apology? Say you are sorry.”

Serena Williams argues with chair umpire Carlos Ramos during the 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka (AAP)

Penalised a game for abusing the umpire, Williams was effectively done for the tournament, with Osaka closing out a straight sets win. But instead of celebrating her victory, the attention remained on Williams and her run-in with Ramos.

Fast forward two years and Williams and Osaka are on track to once again meet in the final of a US Open. Both are through to the semi-finals, with Williams to play Victoria Azarenka and Osaka to face Jennifer Brady.

It would be just the second time Williams and Osaka have faced each other since that seminal moment back in 2018, and according to leading commentator Sam Smith, a rematch would put to rest the ghosts of the past.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams after the 2018 US Open final. (Getty)

“Soon after that final Serena sent Naomi a hand-written note to explain what happened, and apologise for everything, which was wonderful and clearly the right thing to do,” Smith told Wide World of Sports.

“Naomi accepted it, she said she understood the pressure Serena was under and didn’t hold it against her at all.

“Personally, they’re completely fine, there’s enormous respect between the two of them. The 2018 final is always going to be there. I think a lot of thought will go into who umpires it (this year), and much has been learned.

“In a way, it would be fitting if they are in the final, and we only talk about brilliant tennis, and nothing else gets in the way.”

Osaka has made headlines in recent weeks for drawing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, even pulling out of a semi-final at the Western and Southern Open because “there are much more important matters at hand … than watching me play tennis.”

Her stand resulted in the entire tournament being put on hold for 24 hours.

During her US Open campaign she’s carried the names of black Americans on her face mask to highlight racial injustices.

“It just shows you that she’s found her voice,” Smith said. “She passionately believes in what she wants to air, and she wants to make an impact.

“It shows me she’s got tennis in perspective, clearly the lockdown gave her a lot of time to think. Life came at her pretty quickly when she won in New York two years ago.

Naomi Osaka explains her mask worn at the US Open (ESPN)

“I think her feelings about Black Lives Matter and police brutality in the United States, and obviously the racism that she’s experienced, those feelings have been brewing for a while.

“I feel like she’s suddenly grown up. She’s moved to LA, she has a boyfriend now, and a lot has changed for Naomi.

“I love the way she’s doing it, she’s a thoughtful, articulate woman. When she’s speaking, she’s not speaking about anything trivial, she’s speaking about something that matters.”

Williams has had by far the tougher path to the semi-finals, having had to come from a set down against Sloane Stephens in the third round and again in her quarter-final match up with Tsvetana Pironkova. She was also taken to a third set by Maria Sakkari in the fourth round.

But Smith says a record-equalling 24th grand slam is still within reach.

“I feel she’s in great shape, she’s actually dropped a set and come back to win three times in a row, and she hasn’t done that in five years,” Smith pointed out.

“She served 20 aces today, her serving speeds are up, her groundstroke speeds are very comparable to when she was winning slams, she’s just maybe a little bit more erratic than she’d like.

“She’s played some very long matches, which just shows you what sort of shape she’s in.”

Despite advancing to the final four, Smith says Williams, who turns 39 later this month, can still take her game to a higher level at the business end of the tournament.

Serena Williams shows her frustration during her three-set US Open quarter-final victory. (Getty)

“I would say we’ve only had glimpses of her greatness, she hasn’t really played a full, clean match so far, but she’s battled incredibly hard, and it’s a tribute to her that she’s in the last four,” Smith said.

“She was a break down in the third against Sakkari a couple of days ago, she was a set and a break down today.

“It’s like she’s 28, not 38.”

And if the two end up facing each other for the trophy, Smith says there’s still plenty of twists to play out.

“If you look at the level of Osaka and Williams, I think most people will say that Osaka’s level is higher than Williams at the moment, but there’s still some time to go,” she said.

“Osaka still has to get past Jennifer Brady, and that is a bigger assignment than people might expect, and you’ve also got to see how Serena goes in her semi-final.

“It’s very much in the balance, but I feel there’s many more storylines still to be written.

“But if you had to say right now, I’d tip Osaka, her serving numbers are very similar to when she won down in Melbourne in 2019.

“But I say that never wanting to write-off Serena, because if anyone can produce a rabbit out of the hat in the next few days, it’s Serena.”