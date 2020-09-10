Heather Locklear Applauds Brandi Glanville for Speaking Out Against Denise Richards

WENN

According to Brandi, Heather has personally reached out to her and sends a ‘thank you’ message for standing up against friend-turned-enemy Denise Richards.

Reality TV star Brandi Glanville has sparked a new feud between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear after revealing the former “Melrose Place” star has applauded her for speaking out about the ex-Bond girl.

Back in January (20), Glanville claimed she and Richards enjoyed a same-sex tryst in Santa Barbara, California the previous April (19) – a story Richards vehemently denied.

The saga has rumbled into the new season of the pair’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” show, with Glanville insisting she has proof the pair spent the night together as Richards maintains the whole thing is a bag of lies.

On Wednesday (09Sep20), hours after Denise announced she would be exiting the reality show after two seasons, Glanville appeared on U.S. late-night show “Watch What Happens Live” and revealed she has been receiving support from an unlikely source – Locklear, who ended her friendship with Richards after she started seeing her ex-husband, Richie Sambora, after the couple split in 2008.

Brandi told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen, “Heather just reached out to me and said ‘Thank you’ with a bunch of hearts and prayers (emojis). It just made me feel like I was bringing this side of Denise out for everyone to see and I wrote back, ‘The truth always comes out’, and she wrote a bunch more hearts.”

“And then I said, ‘Hey you should be on Watch What Happens Live with me,’ and she said, ‘I’ve already had a cease and desist from Denise, so I’m not going to do it.’ ”