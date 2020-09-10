Hands-on with Volta Spark universal magnetic charging cable

VOLTA has created a following after bringing multiple successful magnetic charging cables to market over the past several years. Now the company is set to launch the VOLTA Spark, it’s most impressive magnetic cable yet with 100W USB-C power delivery, swappable tips to bring MagSafe-style functionality to almost any device, a lifetime warranty, and more. Follow along for a hands-on look at the VOLTA Spark.

VOLTA has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality products with serious durability after four very successful crowdfunding campaigns, including the most funding ever raised for a cable.

The VOLTA Spark comes as the follow-up to the VOLTA XL and this new USB-C magnetic charging cable offers a compelling list of features including power delivery up to 100W, swappable USB-C, Lightning, and micro USB tips, military-grade nylon, MagSafe-style ease of use, along with a lifetime warranty.

The VOLTA Spark allows you to simplify your charging setup and seamlessly power up virtually any device with a single cable. That includes any modern Apple notebook, up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, fast charging for iPhone and iPad, and just about any other device you’ve got thanks to the included magnetic USB-C, Lightning, and Micro USB tips.

Materials like military-grade nylon, anti-corrosive zinc/aluminum metal construction with nickel plating, and an anti-fray guard make VOLTA confident the Spark will last you forever. It’s designed to be 10x stronger than the average cable and is backed by a lifetime warranty.

The MagSafe-style design means you’ll never have to worry about damaging a device by accidentally yanking it to the ground by the charging cable. The magnetic attachment also means you can instantly connect and disconnect your device without having to fumble for ports.





VOLTA Spark specs

USB-C: 60W – 100W PD 2.0 and QC 3.0

Data Transfer: USB 2.0 — 480Mb/s

Output for included removable tips: Type-C 100W, Lightning 18W, Micro USB 10W

Space grey color available in 1M or 2M lengths (3.28 or 6.56 feet)

Smart LED

18K gold-plated copper core plug and 18K gold-plated needles

OTG charging (share power from one device to another like iPad > iPhone, etc.)

Beyond its mission to make high-quality and durable products, VOLTA is committed to giving back to communities in need around the world. Over the years, that has included providing healthcare, food, and supporting educational initiatives in Africa, the Philippines, and more. That work continues on when you support VOLTA.

Where to buy VOLTA Spark

The VOLTA Spark is currently wrapping up its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo where it has raised over 1000% of its goal. You can save up to 50% off the MSRP by backing Spark before the campaign ends. VOLTA is on track to ship Spark to backers in November 2020.

Spark bundles bring down the Indiegogo pricing as low as $20 per cable, with early backer pricing for a single Spark starts from $28. Learn more on Spark’s crowdfunding campaign here.

