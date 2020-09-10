Grand Rounds, which uses data and algorithms to match employees with healthcare providers, raises $175M led by The Carlyle Group at a valuation of $1.34B (Heather Landi/FierceHealthcare)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Heather Landi / FierceHealthcare:

Grand Rounds, which uses data and algorithms to match employees with healthcare providers, raises $175M led by The Carlyle Group at a valuation of $1.34B  —  Digital health companies continue to benefit from a surge in investor interest in virtual care.  —  Case in point: personal healthcare …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR