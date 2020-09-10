Heather Landi / FierceHealthcare:
Grand Rounds, which uses data and algorithms to match employees with healthcare providers, raises $175M led by The Carlyle Group at a valuation of $1.34B — Digital health companies continue to benefit from a surge in investor interest in virtual care. — Case in point: personal healthcare …
Grand Rounds, which uses data and algorithms to match employees with healthcare providers, raises $175M led by The Carlyle Group at a valuation of $1.34B (Heather Landi/FierceHealthcare)
Heather Landi / FierceHealthcare: