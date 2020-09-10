Gov. Polis’ executive order should ease formation of learning pods to help parents navigate school during COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday issued an executive order designed to help parents more easily form home-based learning pods during the COVID-19 pandemic by temporarily suspending state child care licensure rules.

Executive order 188, issued late Thursday, will allow learning pods to be exempt from licensing if they provide care for five or fewer children between the ages of 6 and 9, or if they provide care for eight or fewer children 10 years old and up. In neither case will care be permitted to be provided on a -hour-a-day basis.

The order will last for a month, unless extended.

“This Executive Order temporarily suspends statute to facilitate learning pods due to the presence of COVID-19 in Colorado, and to balance health and safety with needed flexibility for supervision and care of children who are learning remotely during this pandemic,” the order reads.

