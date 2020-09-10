Google’s New Fundo App Lets Online Creators Host Paid Events

Fundo is a new app from Google that lets YouTube creators and other influencers easily set up virtual experiences and events for their fans.

The app, which came out of Area 120 (Google’s in-house incubator for experimental projects), has been in beta for the last year but this week the company has opened it up to everyone in the U.S. and Canada, with more locations coming soon.

Fundo aims to be an end-to-end solution that makes it easier for creators to set up and manage virtual events, which can be a tricky process if they’re ticketed.

The app includes features for things such as scheduling, sign-ups, payment processing, communication, and livestreaming. Event hosts can manage the entire process within the Fundo platform, with no apps or additional software downloads needed.

“With Fundo, everything is live and interactive, using face-to-face video chat to mirror those in-person encounters, and it all happens using your computer or phone, from the comfort of home or on the go.” John Gregg, Fundo general manager, explained in a post announcing the apps’s wider availability.

“Fundo also gives creators new monetization options to support what they do. Event hosts are in control of ticket prices and any discounts, including free events if preferred. Some creators using YouTube Channel Memberships offer Fundo Meet & Greets exclusively to channel members as a premium perk.”

Gregg also points out how the coronavirus pandemic has led to many aspects of life moving online and becoming virtual. As a result, it’s not just YouTube creators who have been using Fundo to connect with their followers, but also authors, fitness instructors, and lifestyle consultants, among others.

As all creators have their own unique style and attract different kinds of audiences, Fundo has bee designed to offer a range of experiences that can be tailored to fit. Also, the service lets creators schedule an event in advance, or lets fans request a time, with both one-to-one or group meetings possible.

Fans can also browse events in different categories through the Fundo homepage or through notifications sent out by those they follow.

Gregg notes that “safety is a top priority” and has included flagging features. The service also has a way of checking everyone’s ticket so “there’s no risk of uninvited guests.”

Something else worth noting: Google takes a 20% cut of funds generated via the platform.

If you’re interested on some of the events coming up on Fundo, click here. There’s also a page for creators eager to learn more about the service.

