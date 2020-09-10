Gillie Da King Leaks Audio Of Tekashi 6ix9ine BEGGING For An Interview!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Philly podcaster Gille Da King leaked a phonecall of Tekashi 6ix9ine, begging for an interview on the podcast.

Tekashi has been working hard to secure interviews to promote his upcoming album, Tattle Tales, projected to land at number three.

No Hip Hop platforms will touch him following his snitching, and Gillie isn’t either.

“I think this is a perfect one-on-one conversation. I met you in Philadelphia. You seen my growth. This is probably the biggest thing you gon’ ever touch, brother. There’s nothing that you can’t ask.”

