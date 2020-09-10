Gillie Da King Leaks Audio Of Tekashi 6ix9ine BEGGING For An Interview!!

Philly podcaster Gille Da King leaked a phonecall of Tekashi 6ix9ine, begging for an interview on the podcast.

Tekashi has been working hard to secure interviews to promote his upcoming album, Tattle Tales, projected to land at number three.

No Hip Hop platforms will touch him following his snitching, and Gillie isn’t either.

“I think this is a perfect one-on-one conversation. I met you in Philadelphia. You seen my growth. This is probably the biggest thing you gon’ ever touch, brother. There’s nothing that you can’t ask.”

He didn’t stop the sales pitch there.

“Gillie, put it like this. Look at the Aks, look at the Wayno’s look at all of these n*ggas, they ain’t doing sh*t — You the first n*gga I sit down with.”

Gillie did not appreciate the call.

“The biggest thing I ever did in my life was the birth of my kids. That was the biggest thing I ever did in my life, not interviewing a f*cking rat… We rightfully decline over here at Million Dollaz Worth of Game.”