Giants release former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval

The San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday that the club has released veteran infielder Pablo Sandoval.

In corresponding roster moves, San Francisco recalled infielder Justin Smoak, reinstated left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly from the injured list and optioned right-hander Rico Garcia to the team’s alternate training site.

Sandoval, 34, was hitting .220 with one home run, six RBI and 18 strikeouts across 33 games during his second stint with the Giants. From 2008 through 2014 with the franchise, he was named to a pair of All-Star squads and won three World Series rings.

The Boston Red Sox signed Sandoval, the 2012 World Series Most Valuable Player, to a five-year, $95 million contract after the 2014 campaign but released him in July 2017 after he largely underperformed with the club. San Francisco quickly welcomed him back to the organization, but Sandoval was unable to fully reclaim his best form.

He hit .268 with 14 home runs, 41 RBI and 23 doubles in 2019.

Sandoval thanked the Giants via Instagram following his release.