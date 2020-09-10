‘Game of Thrones’ Stars and James Bond Producers Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg

WENN

The likes of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and director Edgar Wright are among fans and friends alike paying tribute to Diana Rigg in the wake of the British star’s passing.

“Game of Thrones” castmates Pedro Pascal, John Bradley, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are leading tributes to Dame Diana Rigg following the news of her death.

The actress, who played the cunning Lady Olenna Tyrell on the fantasy series, passed away on Thursday morning (10Sep20), aged 82, and her co-workers and colleagues have taken to social media to honour her.

“She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit,” Coster-Waldau writes. “An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

Pascal posted a photo of Rigg from her days as the star of another cult TV show, “The Avengers“, and adds, “The true queen of Westeros,” while Bradley tweets, “Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news.”

Tributes have also flooded in from former castmates and famous fans like Mark Gatiss, Samuel West, and Dana Delaney, while filmmaker Edgar Wright, who directed Rigg in what will be her final film, “Last Night in Soho“, adds, “What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I’ll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D.”

Playwright and screenwriter David Hare and director Jonathan Kent, who both worked with the actress, also offered up tributes on Thursday, with Kent stating, “Diana Rigg’s combination of force of personality, beauty, courage and sheer emotional power, made her a great classical actress – one of an astonishing generation of British stage performers. I was so fortunate to direct her in a series of great classical roles – Medea, Phedre – in Ted Hughes’ version, specially written for her – Mother Courage and Dryden’s Cleopatra. Her dazzling wit and that inimitable voice made her an unforgettable leading figure in British theatre.”

And playwright Tom Stoppard adds, “For half her life Diana was the most beautiful woman in the room, but she was what used to be called a Trouper. She went to work with her sleeves rolled up and a smile for everyone. Her talent was luminous.”

Tributes to Rigg have also been posted on the official Twitter pages for “Game of Thrones” and “Doctor Who“, while James Bond movie franchise producers have released a statement honouring their late Bond girl.

It reads, “We are very sad to hear of the passing of Dame Diana Rigg, the legendary stage and screen actress who was much beloved by Bond fans for her memorable performance as Tracy di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the only woman to have married James Bond.”